Cornball Cosigner: The Internet Thinks Tory Lanez Liked THIS Super Shady Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Post

Tory Lanez is (once again) getting lit up on social media, this time for seemingly cornily cosigning a post about Megan Thee Stallion even though someone’s pleading his case.

As previously reported the tiny transgressor was called by out by name by Megan who confirmed that he shot her during that July 12 incident.

She also added that she protected him from police that night by not revealing that he had a gun in the car.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s***,” said the Houston rapper. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it. […] “I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

Tory’s since remained silent on Meg’s confirmation, but apparently, his like button’s doing the talking for him.

TheShadeRoom recently shared tweets from former NFL player/ridiculously trolly tweeter Larry Johnson that reads; “Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term ‘Demon Time,’ and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity.”

He later added on social media; “Maybe she should of taken a course in Behavioral Sciences.”

Maybe she should of taken a course in Behavioral Sciences. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) August 21, 2020

We’ll get back to that defunct derelict’s asinine tweets in a second, but first; Tory.

TSR pointed Tory triflingly “liked” the post and many took that as a corny cosign from the man who Meg says cowardly and corruptly fired at her while she was walking away.

GROSS.

Someone has come forward to claim that the “like” is fake.

Josh Farias a.k.a. @MidJordan is apparently Tory’s creative director and he’s claiming that the post is photoshopped;

“I’m his creative director. The only person with access to his account right now. This is photoshopped,” wrote Josh in TSR’s comments.

Take with that what you will, who do you think “photoshopped” the post?

As for Larry Johnson, he really should’ve sat there and ate his food especially when it comes to violence against women.

The former Kansas City Chief turned couch crusader has been arrested FIVE times for various assault charges against women stemming back to 2003. He’s also gone bankrupt and now wastes everyone’s time camouflaging as a Bible thumper when it’s clear that he just hates women that he likens to “bed wenches” and “Satan’s sacrificial Jezebels.”

The Internet is well aware of this, and they reminded him of his actions with a series of “This You” tweets.

There was a 5 year span of time where you assaulted a woman 4 times that we’re aware of… one of those times you spit your drink in a woman’s face at a club and reached a 100k settlement 1 of these mugshots is of when you choked your girl half to death 6 yrs ago. Boy fuck you https://t.co/xEg7xJWor9 pic.twitter.com/pSwnlqpptD — Jack Freeman (@_jackfreeman) August 21, 2020

Wait wait is this the FORMER NFL player that choked his girlfriend 6 times and was arrested?????? pic.twitter.com/a95o5Bv9iJ — Wear a Freakin’ Mask! (@NoirPerfectly) August 23, 2020

Is this you bruh??? Cause I thought a domestic abuser said something….. pic.twitter.com/9WIGRZc5Ei — Tracy Hessaway (@hessaway) August 23, 2020

What a pitiful pauper.

Hopefully, Megan ignores yet another instance of ignorance being hurled her way.

What do YOU think about Tory Lanez allegedly liking that super shady post about Megan Thee Stallion???