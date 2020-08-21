Here’s What Happened When Megan Thee Stallion CONFIRMED Tory Lanez As Her Shooter

After weeks of messy speculation and false narratives, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed Tory Lanez as the shooter on that now infamous night in a fiery Instagram Live video currently sending shockwaves through the music industry.

Megan Thee Stallion confirms that Tory Lanez shot her while she was trying to walk away after an argument. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/sqpTAY2pmQ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added in the viral post.

This comes just a day after she revealed the gruesome gunshot wound in a post and delete aimed at skeptics of her story.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t YALL make up,” she captioned in the now deleted post.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? she added”

Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and released on bail later that day but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

