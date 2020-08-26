Aaliyah’s Estate Updates Fans On The Future Availability Of Her Music Catalog On Streaming Platforms

Aaliyah fans may have reason to celebrate sometime soon.

The late singer’s estate made an announcement this week regarding the late singer’s music catalog, the entirety of which still hasn’t been made available on any streaming platform.

They shared the update on Aaliyah’s Instagram page, writing, “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future. Thank you for your continued love and support. More updated to come!”

In December, reports emerged that Aaliyah’s entire discography would be released on every major streaming platform on her birthday, January 16. As you can see, that never happened. As of now, the only official album that is currently available to stream is her debut studio album from 1994, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.

While the reasoning behind the music not being available is still unknown, some fans attribute it to her uncle and mysterious music industry executive, Barry Hankerson, who owns her catalog under his Blackground Records label; Still, there doesn’t seem to any reason as to why Hankerson hasn’t made her music available, especially since that would just make him more money. August 25th marked the 19th anniversary of the singers passing.

Aaliyah Dana Haughton signed to Jive Records when she was only 12-years-old and released her debut album “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” in 1994. It seems as though many of her hits have been missing from major streaming platforms including the singer’s 1996 sophomore album “One in a Million” and her 2001 album “Aaliyah.”

It’s incredible to think about the big impact that the Detroit native was able to bring about in such a short amount of time. Her most successful single “Try Again” which was featured on the soundtrack to the film “Romeo Must Die” in 2000 was her only US number one hit single, although she arguably had classics with “Rock The Boat” and “Are You That Somebody?” to name a few.

The world was shocked when Aaliyah passed away on August 25th, in 2001 of a deadly plane crash. She was only 22-years-old.

Hopefully, after almost 20 years since Aaliyah’s passing, we can finally get all of her music on streaming services.