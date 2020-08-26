WholeNewGame: Doc Rivers Gives Powerful And Emotional Speech About Police Killing Jacob Blake [Video]

Jacob Blake is on the minds and hearts of every single NBA player and coach in the bubble. Black Lives Matters is explicitly tied to this unconventional NBA season and since the bubble has commenced we have watched more life be stolen away from Black bodies. It’s heartbreaking and it’s maddening and only serves to galvanize those of us who will push back against injustice with the force of a thousand Gods.

Last night, prior to game 5 of the Clippers vs. Mavericks, L.A.’s head coach Doc Rivers sat with reporters and gave a goosebump-worthy speech about how it feels to watch yet another Black body be subject to the violent and overreactive whims of men who consistently abuse us with impunity.

We’re sick and tired of the f**ks#!t and dammit you should be too. There’s no question that Doc Rivers has had enough. Press play on the video below to watch what he had to say.