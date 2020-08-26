Arrested Again: Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Among 68 Detained While Peacefully Protesting For Breonna Taylor

Two reality stars have been arrested again while protesting in Louisville, Kentucky.

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith were part of a group of people placed in handcuffs on “Good Trouble Tuesday”, a large demonstration planned for the BreonnaCon convention.

WHAS 11 reports that the group began marching at Louisville’s South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, Churchill Downs, and Cardinal stadium, but when they reached the city’s Denny Crum overpass, police were waiting for them.

Authorities arrested protestors for “blocking several intersections” and said they’ll be charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct.

Yandy released a picture of the group sitting on the overpass with fists raised…

and later video of herself standing alongside a woman on a bullhorn speaking to police. In another video, she’s seen being whisked away by authorities.

Yandy later shared a video on her IG story of herself, Porsha Williams, and Until Freedom founder Linda Sarsour in detainment.

Yandy, Trae Tha Truth and Porsha arrested during protest for Breonna Taylor. (📹 @yandysmith) pic.twitter.com/QCYH4UNvsm — Joey (@OMFGRealityTV) August 25, 2020

Porsha and Yandy were previously arrested in July as part of a group of 87 people who protested on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s front lawn. They were initially facing felony charges but they were later dropped.

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith Arrested in Louisville for Protesting in the Name of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/kKv3ZA1kNZ — B. Scott (@lovebscott) July 15, 2020

Somehow these people keep ending up in handcuffs instead of Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

Breonna Taylor is trending again so let’s remember just who is responsible for her death. Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. pic.twitter.com/tmNy45re0t — BLM 𝓒𝓻𝓾𝔃𝓲𝓽𝓸 BLM (@BryanTheChamp) August 26, 2020

Isn’t it interesting that Daniel Cameron won’t arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor but will waste time blabbing at the RNC instead?