‘Just You And God’ Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie Issues Message For Those Staying During Storms [Video]

Hurricane Laura has luckily already avoided Port Arthur, Texas, but the chance for danger was too slim to chance. Many people along the coast get worn out from hearing that every storm is dangerous and they should evacuate once again, so they stay put and just decide to risk it. Of course, more times than not, luck goes in their favor–but all it takes is one time for their life to be taken or altered forever.

Satellite images from NOAA show Hurricane Laura bursting with lightning as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Laura grew nearly 70% in power in 24 hours and is now approaching Texas and Louisiana as a powerful Cat. 4 storm. MORE: https://t.co/U7i0xIo7ry pic.twitter.com/2zwBCTBgCw — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 27, 2020

Just three years ago, Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas and Hurricane Laura was on pace to do more damage than Harvey could even think of. Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie issued warnings for his citizens and after feeling many weren’t listening, he went the extra mile to keep it all the way real with his people.

“You’re in God’s hands.” Message from Port Arthur mayor to people in the city choosing to ride out the storm in their homes. Storm surge a potential threat to the city. #HurricaneLaura @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/K3eNU8Bqki — Kelsey Johnson (@KelseyJohnsonTV) August 26, 2020

From Facebook Live, to the radio, to every social media platform, he issued his warning: if you’re still in the area, it’s “just you and God.”

Many residents cited the ongoing pandemic and lack of funds due to unemployment being cut as reasons they are forced to stay. Of course, this is understandable, but when a storm gets a historic “unsurvivable” label, it’s probably best you figure something out, even if it means walking.