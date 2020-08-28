What Wig??? Mimi Faust Reveals Naturally Long & Curly Real Hair

Who knew???? “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a head full of curls and the actress surprised fans by showing off just how healthy her natural hair looks underneath her protective styles.

If you’re a fan of #LHHATL, you know that Mimi is usually seen rocking extensions on television, whether it be wavy tresses or beautiful braids, but did you know that Mimi was rocking with this underneath all of that???

Fans in the comments compared Mimi’s natural coils to Tia and Tamera Mowry’s, and asked for recommendations on hair products to use on their own natural curls. “At first glance, I thought you were Tamara Housley”, a fan wrote.

It’s a huge shock to see a reality actress like Mimi be “natural” online. The usual aesthetic is “full glam”, but Mimi might start a trend?

Go Mimi! The 50-year-old is also in a great space physically, showing off her fit body in photos. The mom goes for high-intensity workouts, she says as she shares her fitness routine on Instagram.

Not surprising that Mimi is fine and fit like she is because she’s engaged to an athlete.

Mimi and her partner Ty Young recently got engaged, sharing the news on social media. Young, who also has beautiful curly hair, is a free agent in the WNBA. Previously, Mimi was in a long relationship with producer Stevie J, which brought her to the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. They dated from 1997 to 2012 before ending their relationship while still filming. Mimi and Stevie have one school-aged daughter together.

Are you surprised to see Mimi with a head full of natural hair?