Slimmy Trimmy & Proud! Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 68 Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter.”

Tia Mowry opened up to fans on Instagram about her journey to reaching her weight goals after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl Cairo. The famous mom, who shares parenting and family moments on Instagram and YouTube with fans, says that she actually took her time to “snap back”, encouraging the other mamas who read her message to not feel pressured to immediately get back to their pre-birth figures.

After nearly two years, Tia is down a whopping 68 pounds!

I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.

42-year-old Tia also embraces her naturally curly, gray hair, her stretch marks, and wrinkles openly.

“It’s a blessing to age.” She wrote to her followers. “Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you’ve laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth.”

Tia gave birth to baby girl Cairo, now 2, in 2018. A few weeks back, the mom shared a throwback photo of her breastfeeding Cairo in honor of Breastfeeding Week. The mom noted that her 9-year-old son, Cree, was also breastfed but it was challenging for her to produce milk. Cairo was breastfed for a full 13 months.

Congrats on the weight loss, Tia!

What do you guys think about people feeling pressure to “snap back” after giving birth?