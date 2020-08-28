Congratulations! Marques Houston And His Teen Bride Tie The Knot In “Ultra Private” Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for singer-actor-producer Marques Houston and his wife Miya. The couple recently tied the knot after making headlines over their relationship and engagement. Marques and his 19-year-old spouse shared wedding photos and videos from their special day on Instagram and details about the day with PEOPLE.

According to PEOPLE, The Houstons held an ultra-private ceremony on Monday at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. Houston, 39, and Dickey, 19, kept the wedding “small” due to the coronavirus concerns. Among the guests were Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee.

Reports say the bride wore a Jomo Patterson wedding gown which actually brought her hubby to tears. Houston describes to PEOPLE,

“I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn’t going to cry, but I couldn’t hold it in. I cried like a baby.”

Awww.

For their actual “I Do’s”, Marques and Miya practiced a special handshake instead of doing customized vows. Something they both were proud of.

“We didn’t do special vows, but we did do a special handshake that we practiced for the ‘kiss the bride’ part,” Houston says.

For the wedding tunes, recording artist MAJOR also made a surprise appearance at the reception to sing Miya’s favorite song, “Why I Love You” by B2K. How sweet!

Prior to their wedding Marques defended their relationship in a lengthy Instagram post. A portion of it read;

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family. Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing. There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No one ever gets facts anymore, they just run with “stories”, but hey, I guess it comes with the territory 🤷🏾‍♂️. So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story.”

Congratulations to the Houstons!