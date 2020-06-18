Jehovah Approved: Here’s How 38-Year-Old Marques Houston Defends Hooking Up With His Fresh Outta High School Fiance After Fans Called Him A Creep

Marques Houston, 38, came under fire on social media earlier this week after fans discovered the 20-year age gap between him and his fiance, but he wants people to chill out. The entertainer took to Instagram to defend his 2-year long relationship with Miya Dickey, who is presumed to be merely 19-years-old.

According to Instagram posts like the one below from Marques, he and Miya have been going strong for 2 whole years.

Doing the math, that would place the girl at 17 when they first started to date, but Marques Houston doesn’t want anyone to fret any further. He assures people who are concerned that his boo was legal when they “officially” hooked up after meeting at a Jehovah’s witness convention. Hit the flip to see what he has to say in his defense!