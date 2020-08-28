Black Lives Matter: Tyrese Gibson Delivers Gripping 8:46 Video For “LEGENDARY” Feat. CeeLo Green [VIDEO]

In the wake of yet another senseless police shooting, six-time GRAMMY® nominee and box office star, Tyrese Gibson reunited with his ‘Black and Blue’ director Deon Taylor to create a stunning eight minute, 46 second short film to accompany his new song “Legendary,” which features CeeLo Green. The stunning visuals feature Gibson being restrained by a police officer as onlookers watch in agony, much like the killing of George Floyd. The single poignantly illuminates the racial disparity of two-Americas, while the soul-stirring video titled “8:46” makes its programmatic debut today (August 28) during BET’s exclusive broadcast of the “Get Your Knee Off My Neck” March commemorating the 57th Anniversary of the March On Washington. “Legendary” is available for download on all DSPs HERE:.

You can watch the video below:

Wow. That was incredibly powerful. Deon Taylor really did an incredible job capturing the raw emotions we’re experiencing witnessing these horrific attacks on our humanity. We really liked how the visuals were a mix of dramatic reenactments and footage from Black Lives Matter protests. At first we wondered if the song was really over eight minutes long, then we realized the video was meant to stand as an act of protest and the length of the video, an exact eight minutes and 46 seconds, was a reflection of the amount of time Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee pressed into George Floyd’s neck, resulting in Floyd’s death. We are glad that Tyrese and Taylor offered an alternate ending to what happens all too often.

While he had already been working on new music, to be released through Voltron Records in partnership with CAROLINE, Tyrese knew that it was his duty as a Black man, a son and a father to use his platform and his voice to add to the ongoing fight for Black Lives.

Tyrese says, “Legendary is powerful because the music and the video are meant to shift how we are seen. We’re in the middle of a revolution. As Black people we are fighting two pandemics: COVID-19 and Systemic Racism. The video painfully underscores the plight of our community, while asserting that Black Lives Matter. As for the music? The proudest moment of my life is when attorney Benjamin Crump said “Legendary” is the new anthem of the movement.”

“Legendary” arrives just ahead of a wave of new music to include the single “Black Excellence” featuring Rick Ross in October, and a new Tyrese album later this year.

To connect with Tyrese, visit: Instagram/Twitter/Facebook @Tyrese