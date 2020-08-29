Leading Ladies: Candace Parker Talks About The WNBA’s Social Justice Initiatives, Unity, And Historical Context [Video]

To put it bluntly, s#!t is hella real right now. America is a society in transition and women are the reason why. Specifically, Black women. That isn’t to be divisive or dismissive of others, it’s just a statement of fact. Right now, the WNBA and the NBA are at the forefront of that fight alongside those young activists and seasoned civil rights advocates that we see filling the streets with their presence and their voices.

Athletes have an incredibly powerful platform and having leagues that fully support their mission to achieve equality under the law makes gives that platform the support and nourishment it needs to thrive. Something the NFL is feigning to understand now that Colin Kaepernick has been proved victorious in the eyes of history but we digress.

Candace Parker pulled up to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Sportscenter to talk about what she and her sisters-in-hoop have been doing to ensure that the goal is met. Additionally, she details some of the things that the WNBA is doing to make sure the ladies have everything they need to see a win.

Peep the video down bottom.