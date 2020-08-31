Here’s What Gizelle Bryant Thinks About Karen Huger Relentlessly Roasting Her ‘Horrible’ Fashions

Gizelle Bryant KNOWS you and Karen Huger think her fashion sense could use some work, and she’s issuing a response.

During last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies traveled to one of Monique’s FOUR homes for a girls’ trip, and Monique, Gizelle, and Karen prepared to make the trek to Mo’s lake house together.

While Monique was packing up the car and her pet parrot T’Challa however, The Grand Dame was seen in a confessional absolutely obliterating Gizelle’s fashions. We’re not sure if the Grand Dame was off-put by Gizelle’s gray leisurewear in particular, but she let the woman who calls herself “the baddest thing walking” HAVE. IT.

“Thank God Gizelle is a good looking woman cause God damn she can’t dress at all!” said Karen. “I’m ashamed to be seen with her sometimes, I’m gonna be honest.”

(2:00 minute-mark)

LMAO!

According to Gizelle however, she doesn’t see anything wrong with the way she dresses. “I think so,” said the housewife to a fan who said she was “always on point.”

She also agreed with a fan that Karen was being a “hater” who’s jealous of her “body.”

“Always on point”, interesting choice of words there.

This is FAR from the first time Gizelle’s fashion choices have come under scrutiny. Social media’s been buzzing for WEEKS about Gizelle’s need for a stylist.

Gizelle I need you take a step back from being petty and get a damn stylist. THIS 👏🏼 IS 👏🏼 UNACCEPTABLE 👏🏼 #RHOP #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/A1WO2oRjLt — Lo (@MentioningItAll) August 24, 2020

Still, some people are defending Gizelle and suggesting that Karen doesn’t have much room to talk.

#RHOP She Talks About Gizelle Fashion But This Is Very Questionable 😂🤷🏾‍♀️🤐 pic.twitter.com/vlW5t4LKMF — August 🖐🏾✌🏾🤪🥳 (@GShermarion) August 31, 2020

Now…

Karen ain't tell no lies about Gizelle's fashion. However, you can't talk when you pop up on TV like this…#RHOP pic.twitter.com/sgE8n0ZnXM — ASHLEY STAFFORD (@ALAURENS82) August 31, 2020

What do YOU think about Gizelle’s fashion sense? Is she “always on point”???

Some people like The Friend Zone podcast host @LookAtDustin have gone as far as to call Potomac the “worst dressed” housewife franchise—do YOU agree?