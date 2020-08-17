RHOP Season 5 Audio
Candiace Thinks THIS #RHOP Audio Proves That Monique’s A ‘Flip-Flopper’ —‘You’re Just Fake’
We’re only three episodes into the Real Housewives of Potomac’s fifth season and the cracks in Monique and Candiace’s friendship are quite clear.
On Sunday’s episode viewers saw the aftermath of that dinner where the ladies; Gizelle, Robyn, and Monique encouraged Candiace to apologize to Ashley for a string of NASTY tweets where she called her a “concubine” and a “bed wench” and for an incident where she hurled a butter knife in Ashley’s direction.
Ultimately an angry Candiace told the ladies “f*** all of them” after feeling ambushed and said she’d talk to Ashley in private. “I’m not going to engage you when you have an audience,” said Candiace.
She did however apologize to her (on-again for now) friend Monique for not giving her a heads up that Charrisse, who Monique said facilitated those “nasty” rumors, would be at her anniversary party.
“I have a problem with you knowing the history and not giving me a heads up. You KNOW why I don’t fool with her,” said Monique.
“I apologize for not letting you know,” said Candiace.
Following the dinner, Bravo aired audio of Monique and Candiace having a spat and things got HEATED.
Monique: “I knew you were going to be mad at me.”
Candiace: “No, don’t talk to me. No we are not friends!”
Candiace: “Back the f**k up! Get off of me!”
Monique: “I had to…”
Candiace: “No you did not! You could have come to me at the party and been like ‘b***h why did you invite this hoe?’”
Monique: “No! We gonna talk about this off-camera.”
Candiace later said that Monique is “too-faced” and can’t be trusted. She added that she acts “one way in front of the group” but a “whole different way when the group isn’t around.”
Candiace said on Twitter Sunday that the audio proves that Monique is “fake” and agreed with a fan that Mo is “shady and an opportunist.”
According to Monique however, the audio proves absolutely nothing.
“She’s mad I didn’t tell her I was mad about charrisse off camera prior to the dinner. At the point you stop giving me a heads up prior to cameras, I will follow YOUR LEAD!”
Whew chile, what a mess
As previously reported things between Monique and Candiace will take an even darker turn when they get into a Cabernet combat at a winery.
Most recently Candiace told Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that she won’t be filming another season with Monique ever again. She also noted that the two of them haven’t filmed with each other since their fight.
What do YOU think about the #RHOP audio??? Does it prove that Monique is a “flip-flopper”???
“RHOP” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
