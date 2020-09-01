Bounce Premiering ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ Documentary And ‘A Chance in the World’

For your quarantined viewing pleasure…

Bounce has exciting news about new content coming directly to your TV screens.

The first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans is gearing up for the U.S. premiere of a new documentary special about the death of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Not only that, but they’re also premiering a movie on the “inspiring and unbelievable” story of Steve Pemberton.

A Chance in the World details the life of Steve Pemberton (Terrell Ransom, Jr.), an ex-foster child who defied seemingly insurmountable odds and grew into a life of success. Viewers will watch a young Steve endure the abuse of his foster parents (Kelly Owens, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs) and siblings. Despite the abuse, he presses on in search of his biological family and ultimately a better life. Along the way, he meets a caring teacher (Tom Sizemore) who will change the course of his being. Pemberton is now a philanthropist, speaker, and a senior-level exec. He currently serves as Chief People Officer for Globoforce and previously served as Global Chief Diversity Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

You can see his full journey when “A Chance In The World” premieres Sept. 5 at 7:00 pm (ET).



Killing Michael Jackson is praised as a “groundbreaking” documentary special featuring never-before-seen images of the fateful day that the world lost the icon. The story is told through the eyes of detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith, all three of whom were involved in the investigation that ultimately leads to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray. As previously reported Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and served two of a four-year prison sentence. This year marks 11-years since Michael died unexpectedly at his home.

Bounce will present the exclusive United States premiere of Killing Michael Jackson on Mon. Sept. 7 at 8:00 pm (ET).

Will YOU be tuning in to Bounce???