For Your Viewing Pleasure: Bounce TV’s “Family Time” Season 7 Trailer [Video]

Bounce TV’s “Family Time” Season 7

Bounce’s longest-running sitcom is coming back. Family Time returns on Wednesday, October 9 for its seventh season starring Angell Conwell and Omar Gooding.

This season viewers will watch the lottery winning Stallworth family’s latest shenanigans. The family will also be joined this season by guest stars Denise Boutte Meet the Browns), Stokley Williams (Mint Condition), KiKi Haynes (For Better or Worse), Rodney Perry (Madea’s Big Happy Family), and many more.

The series is produced by legendary producer, director, and writer Bentley Kyle Evans from “Martin”, “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “Thin Line Between Love and Hate.”

Family Time will run for 13 episodes through December 18, 2019, with back-to-back episodes premiering October 9 at 9:00p and 9:30 pm ET.

