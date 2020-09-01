A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Is Headed To HBO Max

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the sitcom that starred Will Smith and kicked off the start of his now-iconic career. To celebrate the special occasion, this Thanksgiving the entire cast will be reuniting for an unscripted special. The reunion cast will include Will Smith and his former co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The only catch is: you will have to subscribe to HBO’s new streaming service HBO Max to view the reunion, which makes sense as HBO is already home to the show’s 148 original episodes.

Aside from the reunion, Will Smith also announced last month he will be on board to reboot the show. The inspiration came from a fan-created video that was uploaded to Youtube that Will just so happened to come across. According to Morgan Cooper, who will be assisting Will on the reboot, the new spin on the show has been in development for over a year now. As of now, the reboot doesn’t have an official home for its debut but the bidding war is already underway with an announcement sure to be made during the Thanksgiving reunion special.