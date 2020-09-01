New Couple: Trevor Noah Reportedly “Seriously” Swirling With Actress Minka Kelly

Trevor’s got a girlfriend! PEOPLE broke the news, and now several media outlets are reporting that things are getting serious between “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly!

A source for E! News claims Kelly, 40, and Noah, 36, have been seeing each other for “several months” and that she actually has been living with him in New York City for awhile now. The insider says things are definitely “getting serious.” So this isn’t just a fling we guess.

This isn’t the first hookup we’ve heard of happening during this year of sheltering-at-home. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have also made headlines, but probably the biggest surprise coupleship we’ve discovered was the recent MARRIAGE of Niecyy Nash and singer Jessica Betts.

Listen, we love love and are definitely rooting for this couple. Trevor Noah is one of our faves and we just want him to be happy. Trevor was last linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, while Kelly made headlines after dating actor Jesse Williams during his messy separation/divorce saga. They split in early 2018.

Wow, she really loves the woke guys… Speaking of which, part of what makes us think she may be a great fit for Trevor Noah is that she’s been using her social media feed to amplify black voices.

Congrats to them!