Count The Days: Trevor Noah Buys Full-Page Ad In The Washington Post To Troll Cheeto In Office

As we get closer to the November election many are remaining hopeful that even with voter suppression people will show up and reclaim democracy as we know it. Right now many are unemployed, sick with COVID-19, and police are still murdering black people in the streets. If there’s one thing that many, even Republicans know, anything is better than the leadership we’ve seen over the past four years. One person whow4 been covering everything happening with this current administration over the past four years is Trevor Noah. According to TMZ, he’s already reminding Trump his time is almost up and jail is around the corner.

‘The Daily Show’ host took out this hilarious full-page ad in Thursday’s Washington Post … although we doubt anyone in the White House is laughing. In it, Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons say they’ll defend an unnamed “Soon-to-be-ex-President” against “Corruption, mega corruption, shady rich guy tax stuff and mail murder. Hell, Trevor says they’ll even stand up for Trump because “You told people to inject bleach for some reason.”

Yes, Dems will laugh it up, and the GOP will hate the ad — which wasn’t coincidentally taken out the day the Prez accepts his party’s nomination.” A working number is even in the ad (1-210-WH-CRIME) that you can call to get your own laughs.

Full-page ad on the back of the A-section of today’s ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ — pic.twitter.com/LaivusLlrn — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) August 27, 2020

How long before Cheeto In Cheif responds???