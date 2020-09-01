LovecraftCountry: We Can’t Wait For The Next Must-See Hour Of The Best Show On TV , Peep The Trailer For Episode 4 “A History of Violence” [Video]

Lovecraft Country is every-f***ing-thing right now. There is absolutely nothing, and we mean NOTHING, that is f**kin’ with Letitia f**kin’ Lewis. Jurnee Smollett had us standing on our couches applauding and screaming and raising our Black-a$$ fists in the air with her performance in “Holy Ghost”. With the standard now fully set, we expect BIG things from episode 4 which is called “A History Of Violence”. What a title. There are so many layers and nuances to this show that we’re almost overwhelmed just thinking about how an episode with this theme will come to life right before our eyes.

HBO has released the trailer and it is evident that we are in for a wild ride this coming Sunday. Press play on the video below and get into this melanin-enriched thriller.