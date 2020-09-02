WTF Did You Just Say?!? Donald Trump Compares Cops Murdering Black People To “Choking” On The Golf Course

Donald Trump is a special kind of d**khead. There have been many before him but he stands alone as the type of d**khead who just can’t help himself from making ridiculous statements, comparisons, and other offensive quips about Black people and other minority groups. He makes George W. Bush look like Stephen f**king Hawking.

In his most recent foray into headassery, 53% of white women’s president told Faux News most ardently conservative Karen Laura Ingraham that white police officers killing Black people is akin to golf.

You read that right. Killing us is like…a sport.

“They can do 10,000 great things and one bad apple…or a choker, you know, a choker, they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? …But they choke, just like in a golf tournament…”

Don’t take our word for it though. Hear them straight from the horse’s as-…mouth in the video below.

Ingraham tried to clean up on aisle 666 because she KNEW that s#!t he just said was dumb as hell.

There isn’t a whole lot that 53% of white women’s president could say to shock us but this was outlandishly offensive and egregiously ignorant. First and foremost, these cops are “choking” alright. They are choking the lives out of unarmed Black people and it’s not because of pressure. They are committing acts of murder because they know they can get away with it.

The lines to vote this year are going to be VERY long in some places. Please stand in them and make your voice heard. We really can’t afford another 4 years of this orange a$$hole.

To make matters even worse, Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday (Sept, 1st).

Many people questioned why he did not meet with the family of Jacob Blake who was wrongfully shot seven times by police officers on August 21st. The protests following the tragic incident have left Kenosha in an uproar of deadly protests, looting, and arson. At a press conference held on Tuesday, a reporter asked the president if he thinks systemic racism is a problem in the U.S. Do you know this man fixed his mouth to say this?:

Reporter: "Do you believe systemic racism is a problem in this country?" Trump: "Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that weve seen in Portland & here and other places." …Then Trump goes on a 2 min rant pic.twitter.com/nqNCAfKbRb — Jack Brewster (@jbruce218) September 1, 2020

“Well, you know you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places. The fact is that we’ve seen tremendous violence and we will put it out very, very quickly if given the chance.”

Trump continues to side with law enforcement and this idea that Americans want “law and order.” If anything the number of peaceful protests that have been held over the last few months suggests otherwise. Americans want change. We demand change to this unforgiving system that favors whiteness over righteousness. We want equality for all people with darker hues. The justice system has proven time and time again that it doesn’t protect black and brown folks; and we are tired of being sick and tired.

Mr. Cheetoh did express that he feels sorry for Mr. Blake and his family during the press conference on Tuesday, but his failure to provide support to the family doesn’t add up.

“I hope they come up with the right answer,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a complicated subject, to be honest with you. But I feel terribly for anybody who has to go through — and I didn’t get to speak to the mother, I hear she’s a fine woman. I hear from the pastor, a really fine woman. But you can see when I spoke with the pastors (of Blake’s mother) — I see exactly what it is and they understand where I am. And if we can help we’re going to help but it is a question. It’s under investigation. A lot of things happened with that and other things, frankly, that we’re looking at very, very closely.”

We need answers ASAP!