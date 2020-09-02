Eliza Reign Granted (A Measly) $3,200 Month In Temporary Child Support For Child With Future

It looks like Eliza Reign won’t be making it rain with $53,000 a month in child support as originally requested, but she will have some money to fend for herself and her child with rapper Future in the meantime after a judge has put a temporary order in place.

According to a report from Baller Alert, the child support case between rapper Future and Eliza Reign has been settled for now with Reign set to receive $3,200 a month as per their court hearing on Monday. As we previously reported, Reign most recently rejected Future’s offer of $1,000 a month for their 1-year-old daughter. The “Life Is Good” rapper wanted to “voluntarily” pay Reign $1,000 and provide the baby’s health insurance, which was resoundingly rejected.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀



The $3,200 a month order may not be the final say in Eliza and Nayvadius’ financial tussle, the mother still has room to appeal, giving she provides the proper income receipts it seems.

In addition to the temporary victory, the judge also ordered Reign to re-submit financials. Reportedly her initial income reports were ‘deemed unsatisfactory.’ Sources say the two parents look to find a “peaceful resolution to the matter.”

Eliza, despite receiving comments trolling her recent ‘victory’ from Future fans, seems to be focused on the brighter picture, sending out the message of “positive vibes” on her Instagram feed.