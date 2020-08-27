Future DROPS Defamation Lawsuit Against Baby Mama Eliza Reign (Exclusive)

Future has OK’d tossing his federal defamation suit against his daughter’s mother Eliza Reign, BOSSIP has learned.

This week, lawyers for both the “Life Is Good” rapper and the model agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that Future can’t sue her again over the same alleged incident, court papers show.

It’s not clear whether Future and Reign reached an out of court settlement in the case or if the Atlanta rapper simply had enough and wanted to stop litigating. We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Reign and Future for comment.

The case’s dismissal is an abrupt about-face for Future and Reign, who in court papers seemed hell-bent on making his baby mama pay over his claims that she leaked intimate details about their relationship and allegedly harassed him online.

Future sued Reign in Feb. 2020, accusing her of falsely claiming that he tried to coerce her to get an abortion, and when she had a change of heart, threatened to have her murdered, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. He said he was embarrassed and humiliated when Reign divulged details about their sex life, including describing his genitalia.

Future claimed Reign had a devastating effect on his career and reputation and he has suffered “tremendous emotional distress” and had “turned his world upside down,” according to new court papers.

Although the one time lovers’ federal case is finished, Reign’s paternity case against Future in Florida is still ongoing and making its way through the courts. In that case, DNA test found that Future was the father earlier this summer, but Reign recently rejected Future’s offer of $1,000 a month in child support. Reign recently asked the judge to punish Future for repeatedly flouting court orders to hand over his financial info to her so they can establish a child support amount.

We hope the case’s end marks a new start for these co-parents!