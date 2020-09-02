Florida Crazies: Former Porn Star Charged In The Murder Of A Man Found In Shallow Grave

A former adult film star by the name of Lauren Wambles–AKA Aubrey Gold–has been charged in connection to a July 2020 murder.

Ex-Porn Performer Aubrey Gold Arrested in Murder of Alabama Man | ⁦@AdultVideoNews⁩ https://t.co/su5uagHadH — Adult Performers Unite (@prformers_unite) August 28, 2020

According to reports from the New York Post, the 23-year-old is being accused of facilitating the fatal shooting of Raul Guillen, who went missing in early July. Several weeks ago, Florida authorities began investigating the disappearance, eventually discovering the 51-year-old victim’s body in a shallow grave in Holmes County. 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters and 35-year-old William Shane Parker have also been charged in connection to the death.

Guillen was reportedly last seen in Dothan, Alabama on July 4. He was believed to have traveled 20 miles to Peters’ home in Graceville, Florida, right before his death. Wambles and Parker were also reportedly at the home on the day Guillen was killed.

A search of Peters’ residence yielded evidence connected to the crime, which resulted in the arrest of all three suspects last week.

In the end, Wambles was charged with being a principle to murder; Peters was charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse, and Parker was charged with murder. Wambles is reportedly awaiting extradition from Alabama to Florida.

As for her film career, Heavy reports that Wambles amassed 65 film credits in the time since she began filming adult entertainment at the age of 18. She announced her retirement from the industry in 2016.