Woman Suing London On Da Track Over Supporting Baby Wants $4,600 A Month Child Support (Exclusive)

The stay-at-home mom who said she gave birth to London On Da Track’s son last year has put a dollar amount on the child support she needs for the baby.

Dayira Jones said she’ll need $4,644 a month for the child, based on her income of $3,500 a month and his $45,000 a month salary, her court papers state.

She’ll use the money in part to pay for tuition at a high-quality daycare center, Jones said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP. London is a high-income earner, Dayira said, and the child support would help the baby have a lifestyle that was more in line with London’s “opulent and lavish” one and keep the boy in the relatively same standard of living when with either parent.

We exclusively revealed Jones sued London for child support for her baby boy earlier this year. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income.

London countersued her and said that if he was the father, he wanted joint primary physical custody of the tot, who just turned one years old. But Jones said London hasn’t seen the boy in almost a year and it would distress the child if someone he saw as a stranger had custody of him. The mom also contended that London’s mother was raising his other son in Arizona while he resided in California.

Dayira wants the judge to force London to immediately begin paying child support and wants him found in contempt of court for allegedly dragging his heels in taking a DNA test that’s admissible in court.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled in the case.

We’ve reached out to London’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.