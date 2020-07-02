London On Da Track Demands DNA Test & Custody In Child Support Battle Over Baby Boy (Exclusive)

Super producer London On Da Track has demanded a DNA test to determine if he fathered a stay at home mom’s son last year.

London filed court docs June 30 that state he doesn’t know if he’s the father of Dayira Jones’ son, who was born last year. He demanded a paternity test and said if he is indeed the father, he wants joint physical custody of the baby, for Jones to also pay child support towards the baby and for the exes to split the child’s uninsured medical costs down the middle, according to London’s court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Interestingly, London is also seeking a gag order in the case that would bar Jones from speaking “in a disparaging manner” about him or the case.

We exclusively revealed that Jones sued London On Da Track for allegedly walking out on supporting her son, who was born in 2019. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income.

A judge has yet to rule in the case.

London is embroiled in at least two other lawsuits involving women he allegedly fathered children with.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Jones and London for comment.