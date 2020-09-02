Not So Fast! Joe Budden Said “Cancerous Toxic Liar” Tahiry Made Deceiving Domestic Abuse Claims, But What About THESE Allegations?

Joe Budden has fervently denied being abusive toward Tahiry Jose, claiming the reality actress is a mere “clout and check chaser”, also calling her “cancerous” after she recently alleged he broke her nose and rib in an interview. Budden’s passionate denial was recorded on the most recent episode for his self-titled podcast where he asked his two co-hosts to back claims specifically about him allegedly breaking Tahiry’s nose. Joe asked his co-host Mal to support the claim he was in another location when Tahiry was assaulted by a man at a club, stating he was with Mal the night of the alleged incident and busy “cheating.” [Yes, cheating!]

Upon hearing Tahiry’s claims, Joe explains why he wanted to address her alleged “lies” publicly.

“Incidents like these taint true victims of domestic violence. For me this was nasty and disgusting and for too many years because I’ve chose to remain quiet about certain things just so you could continue a certain narrative. Those days are over, now what was alleged here let me start with this young lady is a liar a cancerous toxic liar. This young lady is a liar. A cancerous, toxic liar. I’m uncertain why she’s lying this way, I’m not certain if she is misspeaking. If she has a false recollection of things,” said Joe on his show about Tahiry.

40-year-old Joe continues, allegeding they were toxic to “each other” and that Tahiry, 41, put hands on HIM back when they dated.

“I’m not sure what it is but she said some things that didn’t sit right with my soul. We’re talking about 24 or 25-year-old Joe and 25 or 26-year-old you. ‘WE’ were toxic to each other. And I’m glad that the climate has changed and we are able to have some conversations today that we couldn’t have back then because, today, I’m very comfortable saying, you were abusive! You used to beat my a**! You threw shit, you hit me, you kicked me, you did a whole bunch of sh*t.”

Joe Budden went on to detail how Tahiry’s nose allegedly was fracture by a random dude at a strip club, but what about the other abuse claims, like the broken rib, she’s made?

