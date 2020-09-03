“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Maurice Meets Jessica’s Parents, Will They Embrace Their Felonious Son-In-Law? [VIDEO]

It’s so hard to say goodbye! We can’t believe the time has already come for the Season 3 finale of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show, “Love After Lockup.” We’re still a day away from the big night, but you already know we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now! The clip features Jessica bringing her convict hubby Maurice to meet her parents for the very first time. As you would probably anticipate, it’s not the smoothest introduction. See for yourself in the clip below:

WOW. We can’t believe Maurice let the cat out the bag like that! What do you think Jessica’s dad is about to say after he takes Maurice outside for a “little talk.” Also — how funny is it that he just made himself right at home and didn’t even feel embarrassed mentioning roaches at his cousin’s crib?!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shavel and Quaylon’s families clash at his welcome home party. Maurice faces Jessica’s parents.

Kristianna’s risky rendezvous threatens everything. Scott receives shocking news about Lindsey. Destinie explodes after discovering a secret.

Love After Lockup Season 3 – “Love Don’t Cost a Ring” – Friday, September 4 at 9pm ET on WE tv. Will you be watching?