“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Shavel’s Mom Grills Quaylon, “What Are Your Plans For My Daughter?” [VIDEO]

Quaylon was saying everything Shavel wanted to hear while he was in jail, but now that he’s a free man is he singing a different tune? Happy Friday! A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs tonight on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Tonight’s episode features Quaylon meeting Shavel’s mom for the first time. She has lots of questions for him, but his answers might not satisfy her or Shavel — or Shavel’s daughter!

Check out the clip below:

Whew! We can see why Shavel might have been a tad upset after that, BUT in the long run, isn’t it best for her as well that they take their time and not move too fast? They could rush into marriage and still end up splitting so they may as well make sure they’re a good fit.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Shawn meets Destinie’s wild side in Sin City. Quaylon faces a grilling from Shavel’s mom. A desperate Maurice makes a risky move. John’s news shocks his mother-in-law. A surprising phone call spoils Tyrice’s plans for Chanda’s release.

​”LOVE AFTER LOCKUP” – A GAMBLE IN THE DESERT – Airs Friday, August 21 on WeTV. Will you be watching?