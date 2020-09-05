Exclusive: John David Washington & Christopher Nolan Talk “TENET”–The Most Mind-Blowing Movie Of 2020

We won’t say much about Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-blowing masterpiece that stars John David Washington as “the Protagonist” who races through “inverted” time to save the world from ending.

If we tell you any more, it would be too much. Just know “Tenet” is the most ambitious (and audacious) blockbuster thriller you’ve ever seen.

No, seriously, it’s an incredible film that we absolutely had to see in IMAX theaters ahead of our interview with rising star John David Washington and the incredible Christopher Nolan that you can watch below:

Nolan took more than five years to write the screenplay after deliberating about Tenet’s central ideas for over a decade. Casting began in March 2019, and principal photography took place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and United States, starting in May 2019.

This marks John David Washington’s first starring role in a big budget blockbuster that made a lasting impact on his career during filming.

“I felt like I got knighted that day,” said Washington to CinemaBlend about meeting living legend Michael Cain. That was one of the greatest days of my career. He’s so funny and charming. And he’s just on it, he activates as soon as they yell action, he just transforms.

I was in awe. I found myself watching the performance instead of being in the scene with him a couple takes. He was that captivating. So I will never forget that day”

Delayed three times due to the COVID pandemic, “Tenet” finally hit theatres today as the first Hollywood tent-pole to open in theaters amid the pandemic.