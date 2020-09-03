Bond Is Back… And Bout That Action! Watch The Deadly New Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’ [VIDEO]

2020 is still the year of BOND 25. Despite being delayed due to COVID, MGM Studios is set to deliver their newest Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’ this November. The latest trailer dropped today and it is literally fire. Literally. There’s explosions, gunfire, actual flames and all that. The character development also seems to be at peak levels for this film, with an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana De Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes all shining in their own unique right.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s a brief synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

You already know Rami Malek is going to MURK that villain role. We can’t wait to see this movie.

The film marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 009 movie, and it surprisingly comes just slightly after the 25th anniversary of GoldenEye. The highly anticipated movie is suspected to match up to prior films within the saga, which have shattered the box office in the past with record charting numbers. Die Another Day, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace brought in a whopping $160 million-$168 million according to Forbes. It will be interesting to see if the latest and final installment of the series can bring in those large numbers now that movie theaters are still slowly beginning to open up amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga with a screenplay from Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Score Album on DECCA RECORDS