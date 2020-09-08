WELP: David & Victoria Beckham Reportedly Caught The Coronavirus While Partying In LA

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly caught the coronavirus after some partying amid their travels to the United States. Multiple relatives and staff members are also said to have come down with the virus following the launch of David’s new football club.

According to reports from Page Six, Victoria feared the couple may be “super-spreaders” after flying back to the UK for son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday. Tests later confirmed the couple’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“It was an absolute nightmare scenario,” a friend revealed, according to the publication. “David was on duty for his club Inter Miami and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.”

“They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries,” the friend continued. “They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion.”

The couple reportedly celebrated Brooklyn’s 21st before a short trip back to the States once again, this time to Miami. When they returned, the source says “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.”

“At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so,” the source continued. “Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

Their coronavirus ordeal is believed to have begun on March 1, when Beckham’s Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC. After making full recoveries, Posh and her husband checked in regularly with their team, reportedly sending “care packages” to at least two staff members who were particularly badly affected.

After that, the couple spent is said to have spent the entire summer quarantined at their country manor. They later had swab and antibody tests before vacationing in Greece and Italy to ensure they were safe to travel.