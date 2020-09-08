Hell Awaits: Ahmaud Arbery’s Disgusted Mother Blasts People Profiting From Her Son’s Tragic Murder

Ahmaud Arbery‘s mother is sick and tired of the bulls#!t and she’s not being quiet about it.

According to TMZ, Wanda Cooper-Jones is speaking about against one of Ahmaud’s friends, his former coach, and other people who are using his death to deposit dollars in their bank accounts. Specifically, Cooper-Jones takes issue with the I RUN WITH MAUD social media pages. Initially, she was on board with them because they were to stand as a memorial to her son. Her feelings have changed now that she sees the pages being run like a business by Ahmaud’s homie Akeem Baker. To make matters worse, she doesn’t even have access to the page to edit or change things.

Ms. Cooper-Jones open letter also alleges that Baker has raised almost $2 million on a GoFundMe page that she never asked him to start in the first place. While the page claims that she is receiving the money, Cooper-Jones says she is already back at work and gainfully employed.

It is with great disappointment that I must now elaborate on this situation with the founders of 2.23 and creators of I Run with Maud when I am still grieving, still advocating, still seeking justice, and still trying to adjust to the loss of Ahmaud. Before I ever made a statement, I spoke with them several times to do my best to resolve this situation privately. I cannot in good conscience support a page that now appears more like a business opportunity for its staff rather than getting justice for my son. So, I want to shed some light on this so that I continue to prepare myself for the true fight of justice for Ahmaud, protecting his character, and being strong for my family.

Ahmaud’s grieving mother also aired out an unknown person who filed for an “I Run With Maud” trademark. This person never even met Ahmaud.

I did not agree to the trademark nor was I asked to be a part of it. On May 9, 2020 a trademark application was filed. This was the day after Ahmaud’s birthday; two days after the arrest of the McMichaels; and the date we set aside to release balloons in honor of Ahmaud, a very emotional time for us all. One of the trademark applicants had never even met my son, yet applied for this trademark in an attempt to profit off Ahmaud’s name.

You can read her letter in its entirety HERE.

Prayers up for this dear woman. We can’t even imagine what she must be going through on a daily basis. The fact that she has to address the vultures and snakes must bring even more grief into her life.