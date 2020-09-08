LovecraftCountry: If You Thought Episode 4 Was Wild Wait Until You Peep The Trailer For Episode 5 “Strange Case” [Video]

Lovecraft Country is absolutely arresting every single week and Sunday’s episode, “A History of Violence”, was no different. The harrowing journey that these characters are taking to be free from curses, spells, racism, and oppressive-society-at-large makes for one hell of an hour of television. If you haven’t seen the latest episode you should stop here because there are spoilers ahead.

After meeting her briefly in the first episode, “A History of Violence” appears to give us more time with Letitia’s sister Ruby who is beyond flirting with the idea of entering an entanglement with “white boy” William. We’re not sure exactly where that relationship is going but we do know that neither William nor Christina are to be trusted.

Moreover, Leti and Atticus need to decide whether or not THEY really trust one another because there seems to be quite a bit of tension between them about how to go about navigating this strange new world that they’re in. This tension appears to come to a head in the episode 5 trailer and we have no idea what to make of it. Press play down below then hit the comments to sound-off about what you think.