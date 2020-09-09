WOKEonHULU Exclusive: Sasheer Zamata Weighs In On Wypipo Trying To Touch Her Hair And New Show [VIDEO]

HULU launched their new series “WOKE” today, and BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had a chance to sit down with the cast to talk about the new series.

In her interview with actress Sasheer Zamata, who plays Ayana, the already woke journalist who seeks to help cartoonist Keef Knight (played by Lamorne Morris) after his rude awakening to the realities of being a black man in America, Janeé asks about the unsolicited touching that happens all too often at the hands of curious white people. Sasheer shares a great story about how her audiences often sit through a stand up routine where she makes it explicitly clear she doesn’t want her hair to be touched and somehow miss the entire point. They also discuss the multicultural cast of the show and the dynamics of Ayana and Keef’s relationship.

Check out the interview below:

We LOVE Sasheer Zamata and her character in “WOKE” is absolutely pure comedy. We can’t wait for everyone else to see this show so we can compare notes. What do you think about Sasheer’s experiences with white folks touching her hair? Have you ever had it happen to you? How do you address it when people touch you without permission? We would have thought that after Solange made her song people would really have gotten the message.

“WOKE” is streaming on HULU today! Go watch it!