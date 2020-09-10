That Brotha Starvin’: NBA Investigating Danuel House For Allegedly Inviting Female COVID-19 Tester Into His Hotel Room

The NBA has made Disney World it’s makeshift home to finish the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

So far, the season has gone off without a problem, which includes consecutive negative COVID-19 tests since games have started. Many people questioned if the talent within the bubble would be able to adjust to life in one place without luxury for this long. The only on-record incident that has come to light happened when Kings player Richaun Holmes was forced back in quarantine after he left to pick up an order of chicken wings via Postmates. If you’ve watched any vlogs from the bubble and seen the food, you’d completely understand his decision.

According to reports from TMZ, the first official violation has happened with Houston Rockets baller Danuel House, who allegedly had some kind of situation involving a female COVID-19 tester.

The NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House — after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel room. The twist … the woman in question is a COVID tester who’s cleared to be inside the bubble, but apparently, she’s not allowed to hang with players in their rooms when she’s off the clock. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the league is trying to figure out exactly what happened … though so far, House has reportedly denied any wrongdoing. House — an important role player for H-Town — missed Game 3 against the Lakers on Tuesday due to “personal reasons.”

It’s not exactly clear what happened here, but it sure looks like House was risking it all during an important series versus the Lakers and ended up getting caught up. Now, he will be put into another 10-day quarantine, which will impact his team’s quest for the championship.