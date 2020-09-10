Florida Crazies: Man Reportedly Confessed To Killing His Mother After An Argument Over Orange Juice & Air Conditioning

Over the weekend, a man in South Florida turned himself into police after allegedly shooting and killing his own mother.

According to reports from KMOV4, investigators say that 29-year-old Luis Pages confessed “he lost it” following several arguments with his mother. The disagreements were over orange juice in the fridge, a remote for an air conditioner, and him asking to use her car so he could find a job.

Now, Pages has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. His mother, 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez, was killed in their home in North Miami Beach.

According to a police report, Pages called 911 after the shooting and admitted to the crime. An officer got to his home around 5 p.m. and Gonzalez was dead upon arrival. That’s when Pages allegedly told the officer, “I killed her. Take me to jail.” When he was taken in for questioning, he told detectives that his mom held up a pink knife while threatening him after they argued. He responded by pulling out a handgun and shooting her multiple times.

The police report goes on to say that Pages admitted he then tried to shoot himself, but couldn’t because he’d run out of bullets. That’s when he decided to call 911 and confess.

Luis Pages is being held without bond and faces a potential punishment of life in prison.