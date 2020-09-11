BOSSIPSounds R&Crooner R.L. Releases ‘The Letter J’ Featuring Samples Of Jodeci, Janet Jackson & Jon B.

A truly talented R&Crooner/songwriter is back with new music.

R.L. recently released his new EP “The Letter J” featuring samples from Jodeci, Janet Jackson, and Jon B. The four-track collection is an embodiment of the singer giving the aforementioned artists their flowers while showing R.L.’s “growth and evolution.”

R.L., who hasn’t released an official project since 2013, is particularly proud of “The Letter J” and credits his team for pushing him to release it. He also shared that he’s prepping a project for a fall release.

“I don’t know if I would’ve even put this project out if it wasn’t for being pushed by my team, Doc, and of course my production partner B Flat,” said R.L. in a statement to BOSSIP. “I just continue to try to work at my craft and get better, and I really think that ‘The Letter J’ is a product of that. I’m super proud, and super excited, and this is just pretty much an interlude into something much bigger which is going to be ‘RTV’ which will probably be coming late October.”

He added that “The Letter J” aims to give credit where it’s due while the artists are available to receive the love.

“You know we always talk about giving flowers and how all of these great artists from my era were out, and yet we wait until the funeral or something catastrophic happens to kinda show them love,” said R.L. “Not only did I want to make great music, but as I was doing it, I wanted to represent and give flowers to some great acts that I really grew up loving like Jon B, Janet Jackson, and of course one of my bigger inspirations, Jodeci. Not only did I want to make great songs, but I wanted to take music that people loved and put my spin on it to show people the “RL Way.”

Listen to “The Letter J” below.