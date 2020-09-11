SMH: The August Complex Fire Is Now The Largest Wildfire In California History

California is burning, and things on the West Coast just continue to get worse and worse. Now, with fires completely ravaging all parts of the state, it has been determined that the August Complex Fire is officially the largest wildfire in California history.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the August Complex Fire is the result of 37 fires in and around the Tehama County area. At 471,000 acres, it is now the largest to have ever been recorded in the state’s history. A record-setting 3 million acres have burned across the state this year alone, thanks to an influx of simultaneous fires throughout the state.

Per the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (Cal Fire), these numbers have the potential to continue increasing since fire season still has several months to go.

The 2020 fire season has been record-breaking, in not only the total amount of acres burned at just over 3 million, but also 6 of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred this year. pic.twitter.com/CmmhH5wTVX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proclamation on Thursday, designating the County of Siskiyou as the latest to be declared in a state of emergency. The state has also secured Fire Management Assistant Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist response efforts in other counties including Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo, Monterey, Fresno, Madera, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Butte, Plumas and Yuba.