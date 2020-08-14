“Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s” Martell Holt Fires Back In Estranged Wife Melody’s Divorce Case – Demands She Prove Her Claims (Exclusive)

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s” Martell Holt isn’t taking his divorce from estranged spouse Melody lying down.

The entrepreneur turned reality star has fired back in their divorce case, denying every allegation from his soon to be ex and demanding proof of her claims, BOSSIP can reveal.

We exclusively revealed that Melody, 34, filed for divorce from her longtime spouse, saying that their marriage suffered an “irretrievable breakdown” and there was no chance that they’d get back together. Melody asked that neither side have to pay the other child support, and both should continue having joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Melody said that she and Martell had worked out their own parenting plan and both had an active role with the children and had no issues transporting and exchanging the kids since the separation.

However, she said that she and her husband have businesses, own properties and had joint debts and she wants the judge to decide how their assets and debts should be split, Melody’s complaint states.

But in Martell’s answer, which was filed last week and obtained by BOSSIP, the 38-year-old father of four said he refuted every single allegation in Melody’s divorce complaint and demanded that she provide evidence to the court to back up her claims. The only thing he did agree to was that he was a resident of the Alabama county that Melody served him in.

A judge has yet to rule in the case.

The Holts married in July 2008 and Melody said they split for good in April and she left Alabama and moved to Georgia, she said in her divorce filing. They have four children, including a little girl who was born just before Christmas last year.

However, on “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” their relationship was marred by Martell’s alleged roving eye, and his continued relationship with a woman who he referred to as a “peasant.”

We’ve reached out to Melody’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.