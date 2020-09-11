Beef, Squashed: Big Sean Reveals Kendrick Lamar Reached Out To Him After Hearing His Track With Nipsey Hussle [Video]

The long-rumored beef between Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean has officially been squashed.

The latter called into Sway In The Morning this week to continue his promo run for his new album, Detroit 2. During their conversation, the rapper reflected on the impact of “Deep Reverence,” his track featuring the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

On the song, he raps about reaching out to K.Dot following Hussle’s murder, admitting that there weren’t any problems between the two of them in the first place.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick

It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with

Lack of communication and wrong information

From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel”

So, during Thursday’s interview with Sway, Sean revealed that Kendrick recently hit him up after hearing his shoutout on “Deep Reverence.” The Detroit native noted that, while he doesn’t want to speak on Lamar’s behalf, he believes they both read the situation between them and the public eye similarly.

“The situation was, he thought that people around him were telling him something, people around me were telling me something, and it just really wasn’t the case,” he said. “So, when we were able to talk, it was a good reconciliation and it was a good mutual respect. And even when he heard ‘Deep Reverence,’ he hit me and was like ‘Yo, I appreciate you showing me that love. I appreciate that love for me in the verse. You and Nip went crazy.'” “It was good to get that response from your brother,” Big Sean continued. “Because, on that record, I just was keeping it open and honest and real. I wasn’t trying to hold back. It was not out of disrespect, either. It was out of respect for myself and the things I’ve learned along the way.”

To hear more about Sean’s conversation with Kendrick Lamar and more from Detroit 2, check out the full interview down below: