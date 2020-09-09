For Your Viewing Pleasure: Big Sean Performs “Harder Than My Demons” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Big Sean is officially back in the music game, and now, he’s got his first performance from the new album under his belt. On Tuesday night, Sean performed one of the favorites from his album, “Harder Than My Demons” live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The rapper just released his fifth studio album, Detroit 2, which features collaborations with Dom Kennedy, Jhené Aiko, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Eminem, and so many more. He’s already given fans a couple music videos from the project, but now, he’s letting everyone know how his new music sounds live–even though we probably won’t be able to see any live music in person for a while.

The Detroit native announced the appearance on his Instagram page prior to the show airing, writing, “I Play my part like Leo without the Oscar, Underrated but you still gotta watch it!!! 1st performance in this COVID era tonight, Leggooo #Detroit2”

For the performance, we see Sean sitting in a living room with some of his friends before he floats off of the chair he was sitting in and makes his way into a dark room decorated with some more guests and a display of flowers.

Detroit 2 is finally out to the world and can be streamed on all platforms. The album features some heavy assists from Eminem, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Kash Doll, Nipsey Hussle and more. The big release also serves as the sequel to the highly acclaimed 2012 Detroit mixtape.

Check out Big Sean’s first-ever performance of “Harder Than My Demons” down below: