Pure Comedy: Samuel L. Jackson Expertly Delivers His Guest Monologue On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

There’s really nobody else on the planet like Samuel L. Jackson–and luckily for us, we got an extra dose of the actor recently during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The actual host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel, has been on vacation for a few months now, leaving various celebrities to fill in for him, which includes delivering their own monologue and interviewing fellow celebrity guests. Kimmel is set to return to the show next week, so Samuel L. Jackson was selected as the very last guest host for the summer–talk about going out with a bang.

During his monologue, Samuel L. touches on all of the topics you’d probably expect from a late night TV show. The legendary actor hilariously gives his thoughts on the possible reelection of Donald Trump, Jimmy being desperate to go on vacation with him and Magic Johnson, movie theaters opening back up again, a dog on TikTok that looks just like him, the 19th anniversary of 9/11, maskless attendees at a Michigan Trump rally talking about why they’re maskless, and he reveals a Trump campaign ad that he can finally get behind.

Check out the video for yourself if you need a good laugh: