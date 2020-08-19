For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Chloe x Halle Perform “Do It” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

If there’s one thing Chloe x Halle learned from Beyoncé, it’s to make the most of every single performance.

The sister duo has been absolutely killing every single opportunity during quarantine, turning their backyard into a stage and completely transforming spaces to make the perfect backdrop for the occasion. While a lot of artists have been giving more simple performances, since it’s all taking place virtually, Chloe x Halle have been doing the opposite. They don’t know anything but excellence and no two performances of the same song are alike.

Most recently, the Grown-ish stars called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! for yet another incredible performance of their latest hit, “Do It.” Guest host Kerry Washington excitedly introduces the duo before bringing them onscreen, which only makes the experience that much more special. This performance sees both sisters rocking all red ensembles, complete with Halle strumming on a red guitar and Chloe playing a red keyboard. Their leather ensembles are juxtaposed perfectly by the backdrop they’re standing in front of, which showcases a pastel-colored sky and some light and fluffy clouds. It’s not hard to tell the Bailey sisters spent a lot of time putting this together.

Chloe and Halle have been busy too. The duo’s first sophomore album Ungodly Hour was gifted to our ears back in June.

They did a performance at the GLAAD Media virtual ceremony and even sang during Global Citizens Unite For Our Future concert, which helped to raise donations for Covid-19 relief. Halle Bailey is also confirmed to be staring in the role of Ariel in Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

Check out Chloe x Halle’s latest performance of their song “Do It” down below: