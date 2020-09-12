In White Folks News: Cassie Randolph Claims Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Put A Tracking Device On Her Car

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty
A few months after going public with their breakup, The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph reportedly had to file a restraining order against her ex, Colton Underwood.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Cassie filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles on Friday. In the docs, she claims her ex has been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She even goes on to claim that Colton went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9k6-j-nvOY/
To take thinks even further, Cassie claims Underwood has been showing up to her L.A. apartment and parent’s house in Huntington Beach uninvited. The influencer goes on to say he takes obsessive walks to her apartment complex and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window at her parent’s house at 2 AM.
Randolph goes on to claim that some of the harassing text messages in question included Colton accusing her of hanging out with her old ex-boyfriend. She also alleges Colton sent anonymous text messages to her and to himself pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker–though Cassie claims Colton later admitted to sending the messages and planting the tracking device.
Colton Underwood picked Cassie Randolph at the end of his season of The Bachelor back in 2019, though the two never got engaged. They announced their split in May of this year, though they never expanded on what led to their breakup.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.