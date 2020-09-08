Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Domestic Violence Restraining Order, Singer Says He Threatened To Commit Murder-Suicide

Things between Tamar Braxton and her longtime love have apparently gone off the rails.

TMZ reports that Tamar’s fiancé David Adefeso is seeking a restraining order against her for what’s been described as a “domestic violence situation.”

Adefeso filed for the restraining order Tuesday in Los Angeles, and so far a court has yet to approve it.

**UPDATE**

The Blast reports that Tamar is telling her side of the story and claiming that David was the aggressor in a domestic violence incident where she claims he assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide.”

A source told the publication that they got into a ” heated altercation” while driving to check the reality star into a mental health facility for treatment. when TayTay questioned David about a recent IG post he shared featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert.

Things escalated, Tamar allegedly told David that he’s “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted” and that allegedly made the businessman irate. Then allegedly there were threats and a scuffle that left bruises on Tamar’s arm.

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star claims David became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own.” She claims he said, they were going to end up in a “murder-suicide.” According to sources close to Tamar, at that point, the argument turned violent and she says he “grabbed her hard” on the arms and caused bruising. During the scuffle, Braxton claims she only grabbed onto him AFTER he got physical. We’re told there are photos showing injuries during the incident.” An official source who may actually be a rep for Tamar, told The Blast that there’s been trouble in paradise since the filming of the singer’s forthcoming show “Get Your Life.” “Any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since.”

Prior to this entire ordeal, Tamar and David seemed to be stronger than ever especially after he remained by her side as she recovered from an alleged suicide attempt. He previously sent a formal statement to The Blast, thanking fans for praying for the songstress.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” said Adefeso in the statement. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

After that, Tamar publicly thanked David and defended him from detractors who accused him of being “controlling.” She also told fans that they’re engaged.

“I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔,” wrote Tamar. “& I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. people have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. and you know that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “thats that African man😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 .. […] “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍”

It looks like the engagement post has been deleted from Tamar’s Instagram and presumably the engagement is off.

We’ll keep you posted on more details.