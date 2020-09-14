Will You Be Watching? Zendaya & John David Washington’s Quarantine Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Purchased By Netflix For $30 Million

The film Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during quarantine has found a home at Netflix.

According to reports from Deadline, the streaming service has acquired the worldwide rights to the Sam Levinson-directed romantic drama, Malcolm & Marie. The deal is rumored to be around $30 million.

Zendaya is the one who made this film happen in the first place after production on Euphoria was shut down due to COVID-19. That’s when the actress asked Levinson, the showrunner on the HBO series, if he would be interested in writing and directing a film with her during the pandemic. Malcolm & Marie was shot between June 17 and July 2. The film was created entirely at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California, which is described as an “environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel” situated on 33 acres of land, aka plenty of room to ensure the cast and crew adhered to social distancing guidelines.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Malcolm & Marie tells the story of a filmmaker, played by Washington, returning home from a movie premiere with his girlfriend, Zendaya. Revelations about their relationships take up the rest of the night, and ultimately test the strength of their bond. The movie was shot on 35mm in black and white.

As of now, there’s no word on when we can expect the film to be available on Netflix–but we can only hope they’ll give us a glimpse at the project soon.