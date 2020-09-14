Pay Yo Bills! Ex-landlord Says “Fraudulent” “Scam Artist” Masika Kalysha Squatted And Stole Appliances Out Of His Calabasas Crib

Masika Kalysha is being called a “piece of trash” by a former landlord who alleged she was trifling and cheap while she stayed in one of his Calabasas houses. David Weintraub has been a reality TV show producer for over a decade, working on shows such as Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Sober House, Hollywood Hillbillies, and even Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The producer appeared on Brandi Glanville’s podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered and dished on his ongoing rental feud with Masika.

Weintraub accused Masika Kalysha of using the COVID-19 eviction moratorium to evade paying her rent. The producer noted she did so while showing off her money and having shopping sprees on social media.

He said she committed fraud “to the tune of $75,000” and owes him back rent.

“When I say the biggest garbage can human being, disgusting lying scam artist low-life person is this woman Masika Kalysha Tucker that happened to be on one of our shows, Love & Hip Hop — who attempted to buy a house from me but committed fraud.”

Weintraub continued, alleging that Tucker squatted in his home which prevented him from accessing or selling the property. When she did finally vacate the home, he says, she stole video cameras and his washer and dryer. SMH.

Masika hasn’t responded to Weintraub’s claims yet, but it’s not the first time she’s been at the center of a rental controversy. In 2019, we exclusively reported an L.A. area landlord has accused reality star Masika Kalysha of being a rent dodger. The reality star was accused of skipping out on four month’s worth of rent payments and sued for nearly $10,000.

What do you think of these new allegations against Masika?