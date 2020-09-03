Still??? Footage Of Masika Kalysha & Hazel-E Scuffling Over Ancient Reality TV Beef Is Blowing Up Twitter

Is everyone ok?!?!

Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E attempted to hash out their long-standing beef for “The Conversation”, a Zeus produced streaming show, but things went awful according to the footage. The ladies have been at odds for nearly a decade, first disagreeing while co-starring on “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird.” The beef apparently sparked after both ladies were linked to Yung Berg circa 2014 and has since turned into its own monster.

Years down the line, Masika and Hazel-E reignited beef when Masika was pregnant. Hazel threw jabs at the actress for alleging she didn’t know if Fetty Wap was her baby’s daddy, fast forward to now they’re STILL fighting.

During “The Conversation”, fighting words seemed to pop off right out the gate. It’s unknown when the show was filmed, but Hazel referenced Masika being “jobless” in the clip released by Zeus. Masika Kalysha landed herself in some hot water last week when she faked her own kidnapping in order to raise funds for her OnlyFans page. Later Masika was dropped from her upcoming role on UMC”s “Double Cross” and ruined her alleged affiliation with the R.O.S.E organization that advocates for sex trafficking awareness. Hazel E appears to also still have a bit of baby weight, which Masika took shots at, “I didn’t know you were still pregnant, so congratulations.”

Zeus released a trailer for “The Conversation” yesterday and it looks more like “The Brawl”, there was little talking and a lot of tussling happening, hit play to see it. The clips on social media also reveal that Masika was reportedly treated by emergency responders after police were allegedly called to the scene of the altercation.

YIIIIKES!

Masika and Hazel E still fighting?! pic.twitter.com/2hJ5Zuwlkk — Xavier Cornelius (@Izzy_ohsopretty) August 31, 2020

Fans exploded with reactions to the trailer and BOTH of these ladies are getting dragged. People are also saying Masika is obsessed with Hazel-E and has been for years Who do you think is at fault here?

Hit to flip to see what people are saying about Masika and Hazel-E STILL beefing after all of these years.