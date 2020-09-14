Not Going For It: Cam Newton Responds To Attempted Chain Snatching By Salty Dolphins Players

Cam Newton had his on-field debut with the New England Patriots over the weekend, and it was everything Pats Nation dreamed of.

In the post-Tom Brady era, uncertainty was the dark cloud above the franchise. Cam hadn’t played in some time and they just lost the most winning quarterback of all time. Reports on the Patriots seemed almost planned and severally hyped up, with the organization singing praises of Cam they never said about Brady. When the dust settled yesterday, everything was exactly what the reports said. Cam grabbed his first win and Tom looked lackluster with his new team, Tampa.

Unfortunately, what should have been a perfect game day for Newton was sidelined by an on-field scuffle. According to reports from TMZ, the scuffle started because Dolphins players tried to grab Cam’s chain after the game.

The New England QB was wrapping up a 21-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough when cameras showed several Dolphins players jawing at Cam.

At one point, a hand reaches into the camera frame and tugs violently at Cam’s neck — it looks like the chain was snapped, but Cam managed to save it. “I still got my chain,” Cam said with a smile … “I got two of ’em. So you could see. It was disrespect, they was reaching for my chain, though.”

He continued, “I think that kind of got under my skin. But yeah, through it all, man … listen — I do not want nothing to be taken away from a great team game that we did have. And I don’t want to be selfish to kind of focus or dwell on that.”

The Dolphins had one job in mind: to stop Cam and ruin the hype train, and they couldn’t get it done during the game. We guess they thought settling for breaking a multi-millionaire’s chain would help with the pain? Let that hurt go, Miami.